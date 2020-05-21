414: Are There TWO POPES in the Third Secret of Fatima? Bishop dressed in white “in a mirror”? [Podcast]

Are There TWO POPES in the Third Secret of Fatima? Dr. Taylor Marshall examines the thesis that 2 Popes are mentioned in the Third Secret of Fatima. Father Zuhlsdorf recently commented on the passage of the Third Secret that reads: “something similar to how people appear in a mirror when they pass in front of it’ a Bishop dressed in White ‘we had the impression that it was the Holy Father’.” Is the “Bishop of White in a Mirror” a reference to the the appearance of “Two Popes”? Dr Marshall also explores the oddity of Pope Felix II and Pope Liberius in the 4th century. Is this an example of “two popes” ruling as a Dyarchy? Taylor Marshall’s book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k Watch this new podcast episode by clicking here: Or listen to the audio mp3 here:

