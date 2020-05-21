414: Are There TWO POPES in the Third Secret of Fatima? Bishop dressed in white “in a mirror”? [Podcast]

by

Are There TWO POPES in the Third Secret of Fatima? Dr. Taylor Marshall examines the thesis that 2 Popes are mentioned in the Third Secret of Fatima. Father Zuhlsdorf recently commented on the passage of the Third Secret that reads: “something similar to how people appear in a mirror when they pass in front of it’ a Bishop dressed in White ‘we had the impression that it was the Holy Father’.” Is the “Bishop of White in a Mirror” a reference to the the appearance of “Two Popes”? Dr Marshall also explores the oddity of Pope Felix II and Pope Liberius in the 4th century. Is this an example of “two popes” ruling as a Dyarchy? Taylor Marshall’s book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k

Watch this new podcast episode by clicking here:

Or listen to the audio mp3 here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS

If you’d like to order a copy of Taylor’s new book Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within, you can order it in Hardback, Kindle, or Audiobook.

Check out Patreon Patron Benefits for Donating to Dr Taylor Marshall’s Show!

All these video discussions are free. Do you want to recommend a show, get signed books, and show support? Here’s how: click on Patreon Patron link:

Pag

Become a Patron of this Podcast: I am hoping to produce more free weekly podcast Videos. Please help me launch these videos by working with me on Patreon to produce more free content. In gratitude, I’ll send you some signed books or even stream a theology event for you and your friends. Please become one of my patrons and check out the various tier benefits at: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

If the audio player does not show up in your email or browser, please click here to listen.

If you find this podcast episode helpful, please share this podcast on Facebook.

Get more from the Taylor Marshall Show:

Please Share Your Feedback for Taylor Marshall Show:

  • I’d love to read your feedback: While you listen to today’s podcast, would you please take 30 seconds to write a review? Please click here to Rate this Podcast!
  • iTunes: 3,549,958 downloads
  • Youtube: 10,311,915 downloads
  • SHOUT OUTS: A huge “shout out” to all 1,692 of you who wrote amazing 5-star reviews at iTunes. Please rate this podcast by clicking here. From there you can leave a review. I appreciate you for this! Thank you!

How to Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or Youtube:

Apple/Mac Users: Please subscribe via iTunes by clicking here and then clicking on “View in iTunes.”

subscribe_on_itunes_badge

Android Users: For listening to The Taylor Marshall Show on Android devices (free) using:

stitcher banner

Spotify Users: For listening to The Taylor Marshall Show on Spotify, search in Spotify for “Taylor Marshall.”

If you like this podcast, please leave a review on iTunes.

Posted on
Category: Podcast
Disclosure of Material Connection: Some of the links in the post above are “affiliate links.” This means if you click on the link and purchase the item, I will receive an affiliate commission. Regardless, I only recommend products or services I use personally and believe will add value to my readers. I am disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255: “Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.”

Comments Policy: I reserve the right to delete comments that are offensive or off-topic. If your comment contains a hyperlink to another site, your comment automatically goes into "Comments Purgatory" where it waits for release by way of moderation.